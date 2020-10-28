Proposal for Karnataka Fisheries University submitted

The Fisheries College in Mangaluru, which completed 51 years, submitted a proposal to be upgraded to Karnataka Fisheries University.

At a review meeting, chaired by Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary in college premises, Fisheries College Dean Dr Senthil Vel submitted the proposal. At present, fisheries college comes under Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University. If the proposal is accepted then a separate fisheries university will come into existence. At present, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have separate fisheries universities.

Dr Senthil Vel said; "a detailed proposal on the setting up of the university will be submitted to government on the directions of minister. With the setting up of the university, more ICAR recognised colleges can be set up. Over 200 government jobs could be created." "There is a proposal to start three fisheries colleges, five diploma and five Research and Information centres," Prof A T Ramachandra Naik said while briefing the Minister.

Under the proposal, Fisheries has set a target of increasing the fish landings up to 70 lakh tonnes. Establishing a first of its kind data centre in India, an Information repository, was also included in the proposal, Naik added.