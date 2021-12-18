Prosecution sanction under anti-graft law is sacrosanct act: HC

The Karnataka High Court has reiterated, quoting apex court judgments, that deciding prosecution sanction under Section 19 of Prevention of Corruption Act is not an acrimonious exercise but a solemn and sacrosanct act.

Justice M Nagaprasanna observed this while dismissing the petition filed by the Lokayukta police.

The Lokayukta police had moved the petition challenging the rejection of prosecution sanction sought against a police inspector in a disproportionate assets case.

However, not once, twice but thrice communications of Lokayukta police were turned down by the state government refusing to accord sanction. This was questioned by the Lokayukta police.

Justice Nagaprasanna quoted several orders of the apex court on the issue and said the top court has held that courts should bear in mind that sanction lifts the bar of prosecution and it is not an acrimonious exercise but a solemn and sacrosanct act, which affords protection to the government servant against frivolous prosecution and a weapon to discourage vexatious prosecution.

Check out DH's latest videos