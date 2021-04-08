Provide list of granted lands to registering authorities, HC tells govt

The High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to ensure that a list of granted lands is provided to all the registering authorities in the state.

The government submitted that with the introduction of Bhoomi software, the compliance in terms of Section 6 of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act, 1978 has been made in the state.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, said that government will have to make a clear submission on the steps taken for effective implementation of Section 6 of the Act.

The court is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by B Dasappa, a resident of Tumakuru.

The petitioner has stated that despite restrictions, the granted lands are either being transferred or registered, in violation of the enactment.