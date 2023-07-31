PSI hiring only after completion of probe into scam: G Parameshwara

Home Minister G Parameshwara has said that fresh recruitment of PSIs could be taken up only after the investigation into irregularities in the earlier recruitment process was over.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru on Monday, Parameshwara said that the recruitment had been stalled since the case pertaining to PSI appointments was pending before the court.

"As many as 545 PSIs would have been recruited if everything was smooth. Now, the Home Department has submitted a proposal for the recruitment of another 400 PSIs. In all 1,000 PSIs need to be appointed," Parameshwara said.

He expressed confidence the I.N.D.I.A, an alliance of opposition parties, would come to power at the Centre after the next General Elections.

"Earlier, Manmohan Singh was the prime minister for ten years. The people wanted a change and Narendra Modi got a chance. Now again, the people want a change after ten years of Modi's government. Hence, it is certain that I.N.D.I.A would come to power," he said.

He termed the surveys, which are predicting that BJP victory, are false.