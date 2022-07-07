PSI recruitment scam: Congress stages protest

Congress lawmakers staged a protest here on Thursday against the corruption in recruitments, including the scam in the selection of police sub-inspectors.
The protesters were led by leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar.
The Congress leaders demanded that Additional Director General of Police Amrit Paul, who is under arrest, should be produced before a magistrate for his statements to be recorded with regard to the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.
