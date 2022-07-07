PSI recruitment scam: Congress stages protest

PSI recruitment scam: Congress stages protest

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2022, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 05:01 ist

Congress lawmakers staged a protest here on Thursday against the corruption in recruitments, including the scam in the selection of police sub-inspectors.

The protesters were led by leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar.

The Congress leaders demanded that Additional Director General of Police Amrit Paul, who is under arrest, should be produced before a magistrate for his statements to be recorded with regard to the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

Karnataka
Bengaluru
PSI scam
Congress

