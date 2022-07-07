PSI recruitment scam: FSL report submitted to HC

The state government on Wednesday submitted the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) report, pertaining to the change of OMR sheets in the 545 Police Sub Inspector (PSI) posts examination scam case, to the High Court.

Justice H P Sandesh granted seven days to the state government to segregate the RFSL report and submit copies of the details pertaining to the change of OMR sheets.

The court is hearing a batch of bail petitions filed by accused persons.

During the hearing, the court was informed that a further investigation report had been filed in a sealed cover.

It was also informed that 86 persons have been taken into custody for questioning so far.

During the hearing, the court said that 50,000 applicants, who were job aspirants, were directly affected because of the scam.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 14.

In the previous hearing, the court had directed the CID DGP to monitor the investigation personally.