PSI scam: Investigators aren’t allowing cop to name ministers, says DKS

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar claimed on Wednesday that the PSI recruitment scam investigators are not recording the names of BJP ministers, leaders and police officers that ADGP Amrit Paul wants to reveal.

Paul, under arrest and suspended, was heading the recruitment wing when the scam happened in the selection of 545 police sub-inspectors.

“Paul is ready to name ministers and leaders who were involved in the scam. But, investigating officers aren’t recording it,” Shivakumar told reporters. “Such an investigation will not lead to justice. That’s why we’re demanding a probe under a sitting High Court judge,” he said.

“IPS officers, politicians and ministers are involved in the PSI recruitment scam. One minister has asked candidates from his district to surrender. So far, 50 people have been held. All their statements are not being recorded in their entirety. We know what’s happening with the probe internally,” Shivakumar claimed.

Slamming the BJP for not fulfilling its promises made to people, Shivakumar said the saffron party is in its last innings. “People are set to throw them out of power,” he said.

Siddaramaiah’s birthday

Asked about party leaders coming together to celebrate Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday in August, Shivakumar said: “There’s nothing wrong in leaders celebrating birthdays. That’s up to them and their fans. As president, I will support any activity that benefits the party.”

Shivakumar specified that his priority is the Amrut Mahotsav of India’s 75 years of independence. “Anywhere between 75,000 to one lakh party workers will assemble in Bengaluru on August 15. (AICC president) Sonia Gandhi has given me the task of carrying out a 75-km-long foot march. This will be done in all districts. I will hold a meeting about this on Thursday,” he said.

‘Congress owns independence’

Shivakumar said the Congress’ celebration during Independence Day will be aimed at making citizens aware of the party’s contributions. “The Congress owns the freedom movement, independence, Constitution, national flag...we will celebrate and the country should know the contribution of the Congress party,” he said.