The board examinations for second-year pre-university courses will begin across the state on Wednesday.

As many as 6,80,049 students will be appearing for the exams to be conducted at 1,016 examination centres. The examination centres are equipped with CCTV cameras. The examination will begin with History subject and will be held between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm. The students must reach the centres at least an hour before the commencement of the examinations.