PU classes to resume on June 9

The classes in the current academic year for PU courses will resume today (Thursday) and it is mandatory for students to follow the uniform order.

Following the Hijab row in the state, the state department of Pre-University Education had issued admission guidelines asking students to stick to uniform policy of the respective college.

As per the guidelines, the students have to follow the uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committees and if there is no uniform prescribed, then they should wear non-religious attire.

The admission process for PU courses has started from June 1 and June 15 is the last date to get admissions without penal fee.