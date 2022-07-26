PU colleges can apply for enhancement of intake

The Department of Pre-university Education has provided permission to private aided and unaided colleges to admit 20 additional students for a maximum of two sections.
This permission will be applicable only for the current academic year and the interested colleges have been asked to submit online applications to the department seeking enhancement of intake.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube