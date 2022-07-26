PU colleges can apply for enhancement of intake

PU colleges can apply for enhancement of intake

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 26 2022, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 23:29 ist

The Department of Pre-university Education has provided permission to private aided and unaided colleges to admit 20 additional students for a maximum of two sections.

This permission will be applicable only for the current academic year and the interested colleges have been asked to submit online applications to the department seeking enhancement of intake.

