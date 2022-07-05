PU dept to upload scanned copies

PU dept to upload scanned copies

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2022, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 04:39 ist

The scanned copies of the PUC 2 answer scripts will be uploaded in a phased manner on the department website from July 6.

The candidates who have applied for the scanned copies of the answer scripts will receive an SMS about the same. To download the scanned copies of the answer scripts candidates can visit: http://pue.karnataka.gov.in

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
PUC
Pre-university College

What's Brewing

Indie-Pop Band Dream Note performs in Bengaluru

Indie-Pop Band Dream Note performs in Bengaluru

'Kaali' under fire: List of films that touched a nerve

'Kaali' under fire: List of films that touched a nerve

Service charge added to bill? Here's what you can do

Service charge added to bill? Here's what you can do

Breaking down plastics with UV light

Breaking down plastics with UV light

Xiaomi unleashes Cyber Dog in India

Xiaomi unleashes Cyber Dog in India

Infographic | Concerns with instant loan apps

Infographic | Concerns with instant loan apps

 