PUBG addiction lands youth in hosp

DHNS
DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • Jan 21 2020, 21:58pm ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2020, 22:00pm ist

 youth, who is said to have lost his mental balance to PUBG mobile game addiction, was found loitering naked near Managuli Agasi here on Tuesday.

The youth threw stones at passersby, houses and vehicles, assuming that he's throwing bombs on them. Disturbed by the delirium and aggressive behaviour of the youth, the locals tied him with ropes. Following the alert by the locals, the police and the ambulance staff shifted the youth to the district hospital.

According to sources in Jalnagar police station, "Identity of the youth is not known. No one has lodged a complaint in this regard."

PUBG Mobile addiction
