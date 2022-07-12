Govt lauds K'taka efforts in reviving public libraries

Public libraries: Centre asks states to learn from Karnataka

According to the union ministry, Karnataka has adopted a two-pronged approach to revitalise rural public libraries.

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS,
  • Jul 12 2022, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 22:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

The Modi administration has asked states to adopt Karnataka's approach in reviving public libraries using technology.

Ministry of Panchayati Raj joint secretary Alok Prem Nagar, in his letter to the heads of the panchayat raj department of all states, stated that Karnataka's initiatives "are worth replication".

The ministry has even prepared a concept note capturing what Karnataka has done to revive rural public libraries. Nagar asked states to "assess the efforts made by Karnataka" to revive public libraries "by bringing technological interventions". 

According to the union ministry, Karnataka has adopted a two-pronged approach to revitalise rural public libraries. "First, revitalisation of rural libraries, energising Gram Panchayat Libraries and Information Centres (GPLIC), and transforming them into places of multi-disciplinary and multi-generational learning; second, the Department of Public Libraries has developed Karnataka Public Digital Library portal to provide access to information," Nagar has explained.

"Karnataka has 5,623 GPLICs that have more than 16 lakh, or 1.6 million, children enrolled for free as members in just a little over a year," Additional Chief Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Uma Mahadevan said, adding that over 1.1 million books were collected through donations. "It has been a very satisfying and meaningful project," she said.

In his letter, Nagar pointed out that "rapid advancements in information technologies have completed changed the mode of information acquisition" while going on to talk about Karnataka's feat.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Public libraries
Technology

What's Brewing

Ola unveils own lithium-ion cell as part of EV push

Ola unveils own lithium-ion cell as part of EV push

Taapsee is 'disappointed' with Lord's — Here's why

Taapsee is 'disappointed' with Lord's — Here's why

20 years on, romance and longing of 'Devdas' lives on

20 years on, romance and longing of 'Devdas' lives on

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

 