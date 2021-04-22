Publish daily status of Remdesivir availability, Karnataka HC tells government

The High Court on Thursday directed the state government to every day publish the quantity of Remdesivir medicine available with various stockists and drug stores with their contact numbers.

A special bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar was perusing a representation filed by S Shivakumar, president of Karnataka State Association of the Management of Nursing and Allied Health Science Institutions.

In the representation, Shivakumar, who is also the managing partner of a hospital, alleged that Remdesivir was being sold in the black market in the state.

The bench directed the government to nominate officials and NGOs to frequently visit places of business of stockists/drug stores, to keep a vigil on black-marketing and shortage in supply.

“We, therefore, direct the government to publish every day the quantity of Remdesivir medicine available with various stockists/drug stores in the state. Wide publicity should be given, including real-time updates every 12 hours. The details of the stockists/drug store addresses and contact numbers shall also be provided,” the bench said.

The court directed the government to evolve a policy so that hospitals do not compel asymptomatic patients to produce RT-PCR negative test reports before admission.

“There are large queues outside the laboratories and even senior citizens and pregnant women are forced to stand in the queue. One of the reasons why pregnant women are standing in the queue is that they are not admitted unless they produce an RT-PCR negative report,” the bench said.

On the crematorium crisis, especially in Bengaluru city, the court directed the government to consider creating additional facilities in cities where there are a large number of Covid-19 patients.

One of the petitioners, AICCTU, said that out of the 13 crematoriums in Bengaluru, only seven are made available. The counsel said that while according to the technical advisory committee and other experts, the second wave may reach the peak by the first or second week of May, the assessment of the availability of beds, medicines and oxygen will have to be

carried out.

“In terms of the memo filed by AICCTU, figures of beds available in the city of Bengaluru have been set out. If the figures are correct, the situation is alarming. AAG (Additional Advocate General) will take instructions on this aspect and submit a report tomorrow,” the bench said, adjourning the matter to Friday.