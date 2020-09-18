Puducherry CM Narayanasamy visits Mookambika Temple in Kollur

Puducherry CM visits Mookambika Temple in Kollur

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 18 2020, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 15:03 ist
Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy visit Mookambika Temple in Kollur and offered special prayers to the Goddess. Credit: DH Photo

Narayanaswamy was welcomed by the Temple administrator, Executive officer Aravind Suthagundi and Kundapura Assistant Commissioner K Raju. 

Narayanasamy
Kollur
Kollur Mookambika temple

