Puducherry CM Narayanasamy visits Mookambika Temple in Kollur

Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy visit Mookambika Temple in Kollur and offered special prayers to the Goddess.
Narayanaswamy was welcomed by the Temple administrator, Executive officer Aravind Suthagundi and Kundapura Assistant Commissioner K Raju.
Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse
Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores
How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood
Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study
The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?
DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration