Pug mark impression technique to trace elusive leopard

The Forest department is finding new methods to trace the elusive leopard even after a month of being sighted on the premises of the famed Brindavan Gardens at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam.

Now, it has adopted the pug mark impression technique to trace the leopard on the prowl. The movement of the leopard near the cage was captured on a CCTV camera a few days ago.

Acting swiftly, the authorities, in association with the Forest department, have removed the bushes and wild growth of plants near the entrance of the garden as a safety measure. Cages were placed with dogs and fowls as bait and cameras were installed and all measures are taken to trap the leopard but in vain.

The movement of leopards near the gardens created panic a month ago as thousands of people visited this popular tourist spot in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district. Acting swiftly, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam authorities banned the entry of tourists to the spot until further notice. Assuming that the leopard was not falling into the trap due to the stray dogs in the surroundings for its prey, the authorities caught more than 20 dogs on the premises. Now, the Forest department has adopted a pug mark impression technique to trace the pug marks. The authorities have created a sand bed near the cages and also at several places in and around the gardens to trace its pug marks. This new technique was planned after the movements of the wild cat were found on the CCTV footage.

A bed of sand has been spread near the seven cages placed in and around Brindavan Gardens. The same technique is also being followed at places where there are possibilities of leopard movement at the forest area near the garden, according to department personnel.

No entry

According to the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam authorities, the ban on entry of tourists into the KRS Gardens continues. Though the authorities are of the opinion that the tourists may be allowed as the leopard has not been sighted recently, no official decision has been taken in this regard, sources said.