Puttur gangrape case: HC grants bail to accused

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to the four accused in the gangrape of a college student in Puttur of Dakshina Kannada district in March 2019.

Justice K N Phaneendra was hearing a petition filed by four of the five accused, Gurunandan, Sunil, Prakhyath Kambli and Kishan and granted them regular bail on Thursday. The court had granted bail to Prashanth, another accused, last week.

According to the conditions imposed by the court, each of the accused should furnish Rs 2 lakh individual bond, equal amount of surety from two persons and a guaranty that the accused will neither

influence any witness nor tamper with the evidence in the case.

Advocate for the petitioner, M Arun Shyam, argued that while the prosecution was yet to establish their involvement in the crime, the accused have been arrested on the “false allegation” of caste abuse.