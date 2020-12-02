Puttur patient shifted to Bengaluru in record time

With the help of Puttur police and public, AIKMCC ambulance driver Haneef drove in zero traffic and succeeded in shifting a sick woman from Puttur to a private hospital in Bengaluru in about 4 hours on Wednesday.

The woman was undergoing treatment at Mahaveera Hospital and was shifted to a hospital in Whitefield, where she will undergo a lung transplant. The ambulance left Puttur at around 11 am and reached Mudigere handpost at 12.35 pm.

Thanks to Whatsapp messages sent to youth in Banakal, Kottigere, through WhatsApp groups, volunteers lined up and cleared the vehicles on road to facilitate hassle-free movement. In fact, many people were seen standing beside the road to catch a glimpse of the ambulance going at a breakneck speed.

Haneef said saving a life is humanity. “With the help of public and friends, I could reach the hospital on time and ensure the treatment of patient.” This is Haneef’s fourth such mission where he shifted the patient in zero traffic. “Recently, I had shifted a patient from Mangaluru to Bengaluru in 4.20 hours,” he recollected.

The ambulance passed through Uppinangady-Belthangady-Charmadi-Mudigere Handpost-Hassan- Hebbala- Ramamurthinagara-Mahadevapura and reached Vaidehi Hospital. As patient's family is poor, Karunya Nidhi Karnataka Charitable Trust had sought help for the family in social media. “The appeal had received good response from public,” sources added.