Puttur patient shifted to Bengaluru in record time

Puttur patient shifted to Bengaluru in record time

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 02 2020, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 16:56 ist
The ambulance with the patient travelling on Kottigehara-Banakal route. Credit: DH Photo

With the help of Puttur police and public, AIKMCC ambulance driver Haneef drove in zero traffic and succeeded in shifting a sick woman from Puttur to a private hospital in Bengaluru in about 4 hours on Wednesday.

The woman was undergoing treatment at Mahaveera Hospital and was shifted to a hospital in Whitefield, where she will undergo a lung transplant. The ambulance left Puttur at around 11 am and reached Mudigere handpost at 12.35 pm.

Thanks to Whatsapp messages sent to youth in Banakal, Kottigere, through WhatsApp groups, volunteers lined up and cleared the vehicles on road to facilitate hassle-free movement. In fact, many people were seen standing beside the road to catch a glimpse of the ambulance going at a breakneck speed.

Haneef said saving a life is humanity. “With the help of public and friends, I could reach the hospital on time and ensure the treatment of patient.” This is Haneef’s fourth such mission where he shifted the patient in zero traffic. “Recently, I had shifted a patient from Mangaluru to Bengaluru in 4.20 hours,” he recollected.

The ambulance passed through Uppinangady-Belthangady-Charmadi-Mudigere Handpost-Hassan- Hebbala- Ramamurthinagara-Mahadevapura and reached Vaidehi Hospital. As patient's family is poor, Karunya Nidhi Karnataka Charitable Trust had sought help for the family in social media. “The appeal had received good response from public,” sources added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
Puttur
Bengaluru
Karnataka
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Potential life on Mars likely lived below the surface

Potential life on Mars likely lived below the surface

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

Chacha Choudhary and MDH 'Dadaji': Not quite the same

Chacha Choudhary and MDH 'Dadaji': Not quite the same

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

 