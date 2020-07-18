‘Pvt hospitals should discharge asymptomatic patients’

Pvt hospitals should discharge asymptomatic Covid-19 patients: Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2020, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 14:30 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI File Photo

Private hospitals should “immediately discharge” asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Friday. 

“It has come to our notice that some private hospitals are still keeping asymptomatic patients and giving them package treatment,” he said.

“Those without any symptoms should not be kept in the hospital. They should be immediately discharged,” said Ashoka, who is in-charge of managing private hospitals during the Covid-19 crisis. The chief secretary will issue an order in this regard, he said. 

Ashoka was speaking to reporters after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a meeting with all those in-charge of the eight municipal zones in Bengaluru. Ashoka is in charge of the south zone. 

The government is yet to get all of the 2,500 beds from the private sector for which a final round of meeting has been scheduled on Saturday. “(Private hospitals) have said things like they don’t have enough staff. But, we will give it finality and take all those beds under government custody,” Ashoka said.

“If beds are arranged, problems won’t arise. So, beds are important, especially in ICU and with ventilators,” he said.

Coronavirus
R Ashoka
COVID-19
Karnataka
Healthcare
B S Yediyurappa

