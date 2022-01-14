Pvt Karnataka schools to move court over renewal of recognition

The private unaided schools have decided to approach the court questioning the norms framed by the state government for renewal of recognition for schools.
The Recognised Unaided Private Schools’ Association Karnataka, at a meeting on Friday, has decided not to submit applications anymore to the department of public instruction seeking renewal of recognition, instead decided to go to the court.
Even the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has written to the chief minister requesting to constitute an expert committee to frame guidelines for fire and building safety at schools.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901
OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation
Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai
10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list
Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins
Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?
Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof
Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital