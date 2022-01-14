Pvt schools to move court over renewal of recognition

Pvt Karnataka schools to move court over renewal of recognition

Even the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has written to the chief minister

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 14 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 23:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The private unaided schools have decided to approach the court questioning the norms framed by the state government for renewal of recognition for schools.

The Recognised Unaided Private Schools’ Association Karnataka, at a meeting on Friday, has decided not to submit applications anymore to the department of public instruction seeking renewal of recognition, instead decided to go to the court.

Even the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has written to the chief minister requesting to constitute an expert committee to frame guidelines for fire and building safety at schools.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Schools
Karnataka High Court

