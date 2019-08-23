Pvt schools told to publish next year fee by Dec-end

Here comes a sigh of relief for parents who are worried about what would be the fee structure for coming academic year at the school where their wards are studying.

The department of primary and secondary education has issued a notification directing all unaided private institutions in the state to notify the nature of fee to be collected during the upcoming academic year starting from the next calendar year by December 31 of every calendar year along with the audit report related to the previous academic year ending on March 31.

For this purpose, the department has created a portal for which ID and password for each school would be provided using which they must upload the details. With this the fee collected and going to be collected by each school is going on a public domain.

The educational institutions are asked to use the ID and password while logging on to the site sts.karnataka.gov.in to upload the details.

However while publishing the nature of fee for the ensuing year, the schools have been asked to provide details on determination of fees and compliance, details of teaching staff, results of the public examinations and the certified audit report and other documents to support the same information.

Welcoming the move D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Management of Prmary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said, "We had raised a few objections and requested for corrections in technical errors in some sub rules. We need to verify those are rectified. Otherwise, it is a good move and we all schools are open to declare our tentative fee for the upcoming year. But we did not accept government fixing the fee and we ensure that hereafter none of us will increase the fee more than 15% and if any schools found doing so, we will only demand the government to initiate action against such schools."