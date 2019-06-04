Pvt schools want govt to pay RTE quota money to parents

Private school managements have demanded the state government to transfer the Right to Education (RTE) reimbursement amount directly to the bank accounts of the parents from current academic year.

Following the delay in releasing of reimbursement by the government, the school managements have demanded the government to transfer the amount to parents accounts, and let the parents pay the fee and get it reimbursed directly from government.

As per the data available from the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, government owes around Rs 600 crore to private schools towards RTE reimbursement for the last two years.

“Delay in releasing reimbursement is causing inconvenience to schools. We need to pay the salaries of staff and we have several financial commitments to run a school. We thought government will understand our issues, but it failed. So from now on let them transfer RTE reimbursement to parents accounts,” said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Association while addressing press meet here on Tuesday.

The Association even alleged corruption at the level of local officers to transfer the reimbursement amount released by the government. “Officials at the local level are harassing private schools. Even to get our money released by government, we are forced to bribe,” he added.