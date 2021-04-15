Quota demand: Motamma hits out at pontiffs

Former minister and Congress leader Motamma on Wednesday criticised as “shameful” the involvement of seers and pontiffs in various caste-based reservation demands.

She was speaking at an event organised by the Karnataka Congress on the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar’s 130th birth anniversary.

“All communities are fighting and protesting for reservation. Even heads of mutts, who are respected in society, are getting involved, which is shameful. Seers and pontiffs are expected to rid the society of discrimination,” Motamma said.

Narrating an example close to her, Motamma said her daughter Nayana Jhawar was yet to get a house for herself in Mudigere, the constituency where she is building a base. “Although we’ve seen economic progress, the society still views us the same way,” Motamma said, referring to caste-based discrimination.