Quota demand: Motamma hits out at pontiffs

Quota demand: Motamma hits out at pontiffs

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2021, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 04:17 ist
Motamma. Credit: DH file photo

Former minister and Congress leader Motamma on Wednesday criticised as “shameful” the involvement of seers and pontiffs in various caste-based reservation demands.

She was speaking at an event organised by the Karnataka Congress on the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar’s 130th birth anniversary.

“All communities are fighting and protesting for reservation. Even heads of mutts, who are respected in society, are getting involved, which is shameful. Seers and pontiffs are expected to rid the society of discrimination,” Motamma said.

Narrating an example close to her, Motamma said her daughter Nayana Jhawar was yet to get a house for herself in Mudigere, the constituency where she is building a base. “Although we’ve seen economic progress, the society still views us the same way,” Motamma said, referring to caste-based discrimination.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Motamma
Reservation
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA makes music with outer space data

NASA makes music with outer space data

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

 