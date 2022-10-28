Quota hike: Valmiki seer meets Ashoka

Quota hike: Valmiki seer meets Ashoka

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 28 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 04:23 ist

Hailing the state government’s decision to enhance the reservation for SC/ST communities, Valmiki seer Prasannandapuri Swami led a delegation of his community leaders and met Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday.

The seer felicitated the minister at his Jayanagar residence. After this, the seer told reporters that the BJP government took “bold steps” and addressed the community’s long-pending demand to increase ST quota from 3% to 7%. “The community will remain grateful for this,” he said. On Thursday, the seer met Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and felicitated him as well for supporting the reservation hike. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
R Ashoka

What's Brewing

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis dies

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis dies

Take your pick: Aye-aye joins ranks of snot-eaters

Take your pick: Aye-aye joins ranks of snot-eaters

Love blossoms at mental health institute in Tamil Nadu

Love blossoms at mental health institute in Tamil Nadu

Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Lift Me Up'

Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Lift Me Up'

Netizens share memes after Musk's Twitter takeover

Netizens share memes after Musk's Twitter takeover

Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?

Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?

'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe in revenge against Pak

'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe in revenge against Pak

 