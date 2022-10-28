Quota hike: Valmiki seer meets Ashoka

Hailing the state government’s decision to enhance the reservation for SC/ST communities, Valmiki seer Prasannandapuri Swami led a delegation of his community leaders and met Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday.
The seer felicitated the minister at his Jayanagar residence. After this, the seer told reporters that the BJP government took “bold steps” and addressed the community’s long-pending demand to increase ST quota from 3% to 7%. “The community will remain grateful for this,” he said. On Thursday, the seer met Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and felicitated him as well for supporting the reservation hike.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response
Out-of-the-box wedding cards
Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis dies
Take your pick: Aye-aye joins ranks of snot-eaters
Love blossoms at mental health institute in Tamil Nadu
Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Lift Me Up'
Netizens share memes after Musk's Twitter takeover
Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?
'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe in revenge against Pak