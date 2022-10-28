Quota hike: Valmiki seer meets Ashoka

Hailing the state government’s decision to enhance the reservation for SC/ST communities, Valmiki seer Prasannandapuri Swami led a delegation of his community leaders and met Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday.

The seer felicitated the minister at his Jayanagar residence. After this, the seer told reporters that the BJP government took “bold steps” and addressed the community’s long-pending demand to increase ST quota from 3% to 7%. “The community will remain grateful for this,” he said. On Thursday, the seer met Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and felicitated him as well for supporting the reservation hike.