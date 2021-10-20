Quota hike: Will try my best to do justice, says Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured the Valmiki community that he would “try his best” to meet their demand for a hike in reservation while stressing that it was “not easy and full of challenges”.

Bommai was speaking at a function on the occasion of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti.

The Valmiki (ST) community has demanded a hike in quota from the existing 3% to 7.5%. This, along with similar demands made by other communities, is being looked into by a 3-member committee headed by former High Court judge and Upa Lokayukta Justice Subhash B Adi.

“We are looking at ways to resolve this under the legal framework and an expert committee has been constituted. I will try my best to do justice to the aspirations of all communities. But, it’s not easy and full of challenges. I need everybody’s cooperation to arrive at a decision that will be unanimous in the interest of social justice,” Bommai said.

Bommai pointed out that all reservations should be under 50%.

“With the increase in population and aspirations, we need to relook and re-examine this nationally,” he said.

The state government has earmarked Rs 7,600 crore for ST welfare, Bommai said.

“In my first Cabinet meeting, we decided to create a separate secretariat for ST welfare,” he said. “There’s a land ownership scheme under which I have asked officials to give government land wherever available or purchase new land that can be given to SC/STs,” he said.

Bommai said his government is working on a new programme for the self-employment of SC/ST and OBC women.

“We haven’t been able to encourage SC/ST women to the extent that they deserve. I’m talking to NABARD and in the coming days we will help women with self-employment. There will be social change only when SC/ST and OBC women become financially independent. We’re designing a programme keeping this aim in mind,” he said.

Valmiki community pontiff Prasanandapuri Swami urged Bommai to act on the reservation demand soon.

“I don’t know how you’ll do it. There are challenges like you said, but it should be done as soon as possible,” he said.

On this occasion, the government gave the Maharshi Valmiki award to achievers from various walks of life.

Check out latest videos from DH: