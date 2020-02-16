Quota till untouchability is in vogue: C T Ravi

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga ,
  • Feb 16 2020, 23:19pm ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2020, 00:23am ist
Minister C T Ravi

Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi said on Sunday that reservation would continue till there was untouchability in society.

He told reporters that the union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in favour of reservation and that the Congress was indulging in a misinformation campaign.

"There is proof to suggest that the son of MLA N A Haris had caused an accident. But there is no proof to show that the son of Minister Ashoka caused an accident. If someone has evidence, let them provide it," he said.

