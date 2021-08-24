'Ragini, Sanjana test positive for drug consumption'

Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra stated that Kannada film actors Sanjana Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi‘s forensic reports have confirmed that they had consumed drugs. Police will submit the report to the court soon.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, he said, police have seized a huge quantum of ganja in the state. Those who are indulged in drug abuse are good at hoodwinking police. The Home Minister added that he has directed the officials concerned to form a special team to probe into drug abuse cases.

He said the Forensic Science laboratory in the state would be upgraded on the lines of the laboratory in Hyderabad in Telangana. Hair samples of the accused were collected and sent to Hyderabad for tests and the report received now has established that they were consuming drugs.

On gambling activities in the district, he said, he would initiate action against police who are indulged in them. The efforts are being made to construct good quarters for police personnel.

On BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatanl's remarks on Ganesha festival celebrations, he said that he had already held talks with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and he would explain Covid situation to Yatnal.

He said as many as nine Indians have returned from Afghanistan safely. ADGP Umesh Kumar will coordinate with the Central team and take steps to bring Kannadigas safely to the state. The Home Minister also said that 80% of recommendations by the Auradkar Committee report on the wage revision of police personnel have been implemented so far and the remaining 20% would be implemented soon.

Jnanendra said police are being trained in becoming citizen-friendly police. He has received complaints from the public that police behave rudely with citizens. "They have to change their attitude towards the public, but they must behave rudely only with criminals and not with the public," he added.

