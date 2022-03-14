Raichur Thermal Power Station shuts 3 units as coal supply decreases

The Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) shut its three units following decrease in coal supply affecting power generation.

The eight units of the RTPS can generate 1,720 megawatts of electricity daily. However, about 800 megawatts are produced at present.

The RTPS normally gets between 6 and 8 rakes (a 59 container train forms one rake) of coal from the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, Telangana, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, Odisha and Western Coalfields Limited, Maharashtra daily. However, the station is receiving between 2 and 4 rakes at present. All eight units require 30,000 tonnes of coal per day, while the current stock is just 45,000 tonnes.

“The RTPS has 45,000 tonnes of coal in stock at present. We are receiving about 4 rakes of coal now. Decreased supply has forced closure of units 4,5 and 7,” Shashikanth, Chief Executive Officer, RTPS told DH.

The three can generate 210 megawatts of power. The Karnataka Power Corporation Limited has mounted pressure on thermal power stations so that power generation is not affected.

