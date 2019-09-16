Raichur youth’s death: PSI among 4 suspended

A case has been registered against four persons including a police sub-inspector in connection with the death of a youth during police interrogation.

Four youths who “misbehaved” afer the Ganesha idol immersion in Gabbur of Devadurg taluk on Saturday were brought to police station for interrogation on Sunday.

Shivakumar, one of them, collapsed during questioning and died as he failed to respond to treatment. Irate people had stoned the police station condemning the death of the youth.

Superintendent of Police Dr C B Vedamurthy said that a case had been registered against Gabbur PSI Muddurangaswamy, constables Balappa and Panchamukhi and Home Guard personnel Hanumagowda.

All the accused were suspended on Sunday, the SP added.