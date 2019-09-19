Rain brings joy and misery to Kalyana Karnataka

Moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed many parts of Kalyana Karnataka and Mumbai Karnataka regions since Wednesday night.

The undivided Raichur district experienced widespread rain in the last two days. Yelburga in Koppal district recorded 11 cm, the highest rainfall in last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Thursday). Devadurg 8 cm, Hatti 10.02 cm while Lingasugur received 5 cm rain.

Wednesday night showers poured misery on Hatti Gold Mines. Rainwater, along with drain water, gushed into the houses near Kota Cross and Durgumma temple in the town, causing grave hardships to the residents.

A portion of drinking water pipeline, main supply line to the town, was swept away by the rainwater.

Lingasugur town and parts of taluk witnessed moderate to heavy rain since Wednesday night. Incidents of tree fall were reported from across the town. A bike, owned by Guruprasad Bannimarad, was damaged completely after a tree fell on it on TP quarters premises.

Power supply to Jalahalli and surrounding areas in Raichur taluk was stalled after rainwater gushed into a 33 kV substation following heavy showers on Wednesday night.

In Maski town, incessant showers in the last 24 hours flooded the premises of Government Primary School, which is in its centenary year, causing grave hardships to the students. Learning and amusement equipment in the school and at anganwadi at its premises have been damaged. Govt Girls High School and Girls PU College, on the premises, are also flooded.

Overflowing drains flooded the roads and houses in several areas including Somnath Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Valmiki Nagar. One house each in Ankushdoddi and Santekallu have suffered substantial damage.

The perennially dry River Hagari, on Thursday, came alive following heavy rainfall in Siruguppa and surrounding areas in the last two days. The copious rain has infused life into Yellammanahalla, Doddahalla and several other streams. Overflowing streams have affected traffic, especially on Advani road.

Showers have brought smiles on the faces of the paddy, cotton and navane (foxtail millet) growers. While a few farmers on the banks of the streams have suffered losses following the flooding of crops.

Spells of light showers in the past two days has thrown life out of gear in Ballari town. Rail underbridges at Durgammagudi and Satyanarayanpet were flooded, causing grave inconvenience to the motorists.

The roof of a house at Naikal on the outskirts of Yadgir town has collapsed due to the wet weather. No casualties were reported though, but household utensils, electronic equipment and grains were damaged under the heaps of mud.

Badami and parts of the taluk continued to receive showers. The erstwhile capital of Chalukyas received heavy rain, along with thunder and lightning, on Wednesday night. The famed Akka-Tangi falls cascaded down the Agasthyatheerth pond.

Streams and ponds in and around the historic town regained full glory for the first time since June 23, this season.

Parts of coastal region and Malnad, including Kodagu, also received moderate rain intermittently.