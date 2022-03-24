Rain brings mercury levels down in parts of state

Many parts of the state received showers, accompanied by strong winds and thunder activity, bringing respite from the sweltering heat, on Thursday.

Two shepherds and more than 15 sheep suffered burns in a lightning strike at Alagawadi in Navalgund taluk. After weeks of soaring temperatures, many parts of Dharwad district, including Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities experienced thundershowers in the evening. The sudden showers caught daily wagers and office-goers returning home unawares.

Alnawar town and surrounding areas also received sharp rains.

Several places in Davanagere district, including Channagiri, Santebennur, Nyamathi and Mayakonda witnessed mild to moderate rain on Thursday evening.

Tree fall incidents and uprooting of electricity poles were reported in Hassan city, Belur and Sakleshpur taluks following the overnight rains, accompanied by high intensity winds. A vegetable stall and the compound wall of M Krishna school for the visually impaired were damaged after branches of trees fell on them in Hassan.

While the first rains of the season have brought joy to coffee growers in Belur taluk, a short spell of thundershowers has left banana growers in Srirangapatna taluk worried. The Wednesday night showers has rendered about 70% of the ready-to-harvest banana waste at Neeralakere village.

In Chamarajanagar district, rains in the recent past have damaged about 37 acres of banana crop. At many places, plants have been uprooted in strong winds that swept across Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet taluks, last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the untimely rain has left pepper growers in Kodagu in crisis. The ripe pepper is wilting in wet weather. While pepper farmers pray for dry weather, coffee growers want skies to open up to help blossoming of flowers.

Many parts of Tumakuru also experienced mild to moderate showers on Thursday.

