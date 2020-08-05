Rain causes landslides in Karnataka's Western Ghats, train engine gets stuck

Heavy rains resulted in landslides on the railway track between Castlerock-Karanjali railway stations, which fall under the South Western Railways, on Wednesday and the engine of Nizamduddin-Vasco special train No 02780 was also entrapped.

Official sources said, while the train was on its way from Castlerock to Karanjali, landslides due to heavy rains in the Western Ghats caused the train's engine to be trapped under rubble. A special engine was sent from Castlerock and the coaches were brought back to the railway station.

About 142 passengers were trapped in the train and five buses have been sent from Belagavi to drop them to Madgaon in Goa. The track would be cleared for rail traffic after the rubble has been cleared, sources said.