Rain continues to wreak havoc, govt to approach Centre for relief

Large tracts of agricultural lands across Tungabhadra river bank in Harapanahalli in Vijayanagara district, Huvina Hadagali and Kampli in Ballari districts were inundated due to heavy discharge from the reservoir and flash floods following heavy rain.

Five families on the river bank in Kampli and four at Kuruvatti in Huvina Hadagali were shifted to relief centres.

Flash floods in the Ghataprabha river submerged nine barrages in Bagalkot district. About 1.75 lakh cusec of water is being discharged from the reservoir into the River Krishna.

Connectivity cut off

Connectivity between Kudachi and Raibag in Belagavi district was cut off after the bridge across river Krishna was submerged. This also blocked vehicular movement to Sangli and Miraj in Maharashtra. Twenty minor bridges in Chikkodi, Nippani and Gagak taluks were also submerged.

Part of Kodagu district continued to witness landslides though rains receded. An incident of mudslide was reported on Madikeri-Madapura road on Wednesday. There was a landslide at the foot of Stone Hill. A portion of the hill on Mangaluru-Madikeri road near Madenadu continued to slide.

Report to Centre soon

The State would approach the Centre seeking compensation for rain damages, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said in Chitradurga on Wednesday.

“The government will soon submit a report to the centre specifying damages due to heavy rains and request compensation,” he told reporters after inspecting areas affected by rains in Chitradurga district.

“The Centre released Rs 1,000 crore last year. The government is confident of getting compensation this year too,” he said.

Meanwhile, four persons were killed in separate incidents in Chikkamagaluru, Raichur and Haveri districts following heavy rain in the last 48 hours.

Warning

Meanwhile, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited has issued a second warning about releasing excess water from the Linganamakki dam due to heavy rain in the Sharavathi river basin in Shivamogga district. The people living in the nearby areas have been told to move to safer places with their belongings and cattle.