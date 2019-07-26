Rain extends to whole of U-K district

The monsoon rains, which was restricted only to coastal areas of Uttara Kannada district till now, extended across the district on Friday, triggering hopes in farmers.

There was widespread and heavy rain in Sirsi, Siddapura, Joida and surrounding regions. Water accumulated on roads in Sirsi affecting movement of vehicles. Bhatkal, Honnavar, Kumta, Ankola and Karwar received heavy rain for the whole day. Water gushed into some houses on car street in Gokarna.

Three houses partially collapsed in Honnavar taluk, An auto parked near Karwar government bus stand was damaged after a wall fell on it.

Mild to heavy rains with respite for long hours lashed parts of Belagavi district

on Friday.

Belagavi city and surrounding villages in the district received mild showers in the morning hours followed by heavy showers during the noon. Mild showers lashed Khanapur, Kittur, Bailhongal and Nippani taluks.

After a gap of three days, incessant rain resumed in Hubballi-Dharwad and surrounding areas on Friday. Twin cities received moderate rain with short intervals throughout the day.

Heavy rain coupled with gutsy winds lashed Hosapete on Friday. The sky remained overcast since morning and opened up towards noon. There were reports of moderate rain in Shivamogga, Hosanagar, Theerthahalli, Sagar, Shikaripur, Jog, Ripponpet, Mastikatte and Sorab of Shivamogga district. Hosadurga in Chitradurga district received rains in the noon.