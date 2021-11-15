Rain fury continues in state; four die in rain-related incidents

Many parts of South Karnataka, including the old Mysuru region, continued to receive showers owing to the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal. Since Saturday night, four persons, including a 11-year-old boy, were killed in house collapse incidents reported from Hiriyur and Pandavapura taluks.

Three of a family from Kaarobayyanahatti in Hiriyur taluk, Chitradurga district, were killed after a portion of their house wall, weakened by sustained wet weather, collapsed on them. While Channakeshava (26) and his wife Soumya (20) were buried alive under the debris, Kyasanna (55) died en route to the Chitradurga government hospital. Soumya was three months pregnant.

In Kennalu village on Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, Gagan, son of Manjunath, suffered grievous injuries when the house wall caved in on him. He died while being shifted to KR Hospital in Mysuru. Four livestock have also died in the incident.

Pandavapura town has recorded a massive 19 cm of rain in the last 24 hours ending (8 am on Sunday). Saturday night showers have rendered several roads inPandavapura, KR Pet and Srirangapatna taluks unmotorable. A portion of the 300-year-old Senthil fort near Sriranganathswamy Temple in Srirangapatna has caved in.

Mysuru city and parts of the district witnessed sharp showers on Saturday night. Bogadi lake has breached flooding surrounding areas. More than 20 houses have suffered partial damages in the taluk.

Several full-grown trees have been uprooted on Diwan’s Road and Gokulam. Saturday night showers left many houses, and temples near Kukkarahalli lake flooded.

Mysuru city received 6 cm of rain while Haliyuru in KR Nagar taluk recorded 8 cm of rain, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

Chamarajanagar district continued to experience the inclement weather. Suvarnawati reservoir in the taluk has reached its full reservoir level following heavy rain in its catchment areas in the last few days. Paddy crop has been damaged at several places in Yelandur taluk. A boulder has slipped on to the road to Male Mahadeshwara.

Untimely rain has left coffee growers in distress in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts. They are finding it tough to dry the beans.

Rain forecast for coast

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy showers, coupled with thunder and lightning in all three coastal districts for the next three days.

The IMD has sounded an orange alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada till Nov 17.

Several districts in the state are likely to witness moderate to heavy showers for next two days due to the low pressure area over Andaman in Bay of Bengal.