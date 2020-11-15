Rain lashes part of state; more forecast in coastal region

Overcast conditions coupled with scattered light-to- moderate showers are forecast for parts of South Interior Karnataka and coastal region in the next few days.

On Sunday, light showers ranging from 8 to 15 mm were reported in several places in Bengaluru. Highest rainfall during the day (as at 9 pm) was at parts of Bangarpet taluk in Kolar district, which received up to 42 mm rainfall. Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara and Tumakuru were among the districts that recorded rainfall during the day.

After bountiful spells of rain during the last three months, Karnataka has received below normal showers in the first half of November. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, Karnataka has received 11 mm during the fortnight, against a normal of 26 mm during the period.

There was an appreciable fall in temperature - two to four degrees below minimum temperatures - in parts of Central and South Interior Karnataka. Lowest temperature recorded in Karnataka was at Davanagere at 14 degree Celsius.