Rain, swollen rivers spark flood fear in parts of state

Heavy inflows into Krishna river and its tributaries following copious rain in their catchments in Karnataka and Maharashtra have sparked flood fears in the districts downstream.

Kanakumbi in Khanapur taluk, where Malaprabha river originates, has continued to receive heavy rain. In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Friday), the region received 157 mm of rain.

A high alert has been issued to several villages and towns on the banks of the river.

A staggering inflow of 1,29,410 cusecs from Rajapur barrage, Doodhganga and Vedganga into Krishna was recorded at Kallol barrage near Chikkodi.

Six low-lying bridges across Krishna, including Kudachi bridge, are submerged. Flood threat looms over villages downstream of Hidkal dam (Ghataprabha) and Naviluthirtha (Malaprabha).

The situation is no different downstream of Supa and Kadra dams, and in Honnavar taluk in the Sharavathi basin. However, the flood situation is under control.

In the Cauvery basin, a flood alert was sounded downstream of Krishnaraja Sagar dam after authorities released 52,000 cusecs.

With the river flowing above the danger mark, boating has been banned at Ranganathittu bird sanctuary.

Heavy showers continued to batter Kodagu and parts of Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga.

The water level in Cauvery at Triveni Sangam in Bhagamandala has reached the danger level. The Murnadu-Napoklu road has remained cut off. Landslides have been reported in parts of Kodagu, in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru and at Shiradi Ghat near Sakleshpur in Hassan.

Hemavathi, Tunga and Bhadra rivers are in spate following heavy inflows in the last few days.

Meanwhile, the Ballari district administration has issued a flood alert warning people living on the banks of Tungabhadra after the Tungabhadra Board authorities released 1.1 lakh cusecs through the left bank and right bank canals. The outflow is expected to go up further up in the next few days as the reservoir is getting good inflows from Tunga, Bhadra and Singtalur reservoirs.

The authorities have asked people living close to the river in Hampi, Venkatapur and Bukkasagar to move to safer places. The current storage in the Tungabhadra dam stands at 100.8 tmcft.

The flood situation downstream of Narayanapur reservoir has improved. However, a few low-lying villages and bridges have remained inundated in Raichur and Yadgir districts.