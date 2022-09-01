Rain, thunderstorm throw life into disarray in North Karnataka, Kodagu

Widespread rain and thundershowers in the last two days have left life in disarray in parts of north and south interior Karnataka, coast and Kodagu.

Kittur Karnataka region, in particular, bore the maximum brunt of thunderstorm in the last 48 hours. Three people died in lightning strikes while an elderly man was swept away in an overflowing stream in the northern plains.

Savitha Karikatti (23) was struck dead by lightning at her farm at Daderkoppa in Saundatti taluk of Belagavi district. Ashoka Shivapayyanmath (56) and Mala Mallikarjun (31) died in lightning strikes in Nargund taluk, Gadag district, on Thursday and Wednesday respectively. Qasim Sab Dasankoppa (66) was swept away in a stream near Haleveerapur in Hirekerur taluk of Haveri district.

Three people were injured after a huge tree fell on a house at Hallikanu under Kulave GP in Uttara Kannada.

Also read: As if ORR nightmare was not enough, more rains predicted in Bengaluru in next 5 days

Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities, Belagavi, Haveri, Gadag, Uttara Kannada and Koppal districts have been experiencing sharp spells of rain since Tuesday night.

With Benne Halla stream unleashing its ferocity, traffic in Gadag and Dharwad districts was hit on Wednesday and Thursday. Vast tracts of farmland in Gadag district has gone under Benne Halla floodwaters.

More than 80 families at ward 8 in Bailhongal town spent sleepless night on Wednesday after a downpour flooded their houses.

Over 200 people of Hebbatti village in Sirsi taluk have been shifted to a relief centre opened at the government school after a lake breach flooded the village.

A government school at Benehaal near Hole Alur in Gadag district flooded following heavy rain. School records and mid-day meal meal ingredients were washed away in floods.

Orange alert in Kodagu

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in Kodagu for Friday. Haraduru in Somwarpet taluk has recorded a massive 140 mm of rain on Thursday. The taluk is facing a flood-like situation.

Unyielding showers in Chikkamagaluru district have increased water levels in Tunga, Bhadra and Hemavathi rivers.

The Kollegal-Tamil Nadu highway was closed for traffic on Thursday evening after the swollen Masakatti Udutore stream flooded an old bridge on the stretch in Hanur taluk.

Sericulture sector hit hard

Relentless rain, overflowing rivers and lake breaches continued to throw life into haywire in Ramanagara district. Several bridges near Mullalli are under floodwaters, cutting off the road connectivity to Tamil Nadu. According to the Ramanagara district administration, agriculture crops on over 600 hectares and horticulture crops on 500-plus hectares have been lost due to rain and floods. The inclement weather has hit the sericulture sector hard.

The overflowing Uttara Pinakini and Kushavathi rivers and the Amanigopalkrishna lake breach have left several villages submerged in Chikkaballapur district.