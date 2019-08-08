Rains, landslides hit train, bus services

Eight trains on Mangaluru route have been cancelled for two to three days following heavy landslides in Saksleshpur-Subrahmanya Ghat section while the KSRTC said that the number of advanced seat reservations came down by 15,000.

KSRTC has also cancelled several buses towards places in north Karnataka. As many as 8,413 reserved tickets have been cancelled, while the number of ticket bookings has come down from an average of 29,000 per day to 15,673.

In a release, the South Western Railway said landslides have been reported at multiple places due to the incessant rain over the last two weeks, forcing the authorities to cancel or divert the train services on the route.

“Even as restoration work was underway between Shirivagilu and Subramanya Road, fresh landslips in multiple locations between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road have been reported today (Thursday) morning. Earth debris of more than 25,000 cubic meters along with boulders and trees have fallen on tracks. Railway staff and contract labourers are working round the clock to restore the tracks,” he release said.

The Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar Express (16511/16513) and its return direction train (16518/16524) have been cancelled for three days starting from Thursday.

The Karwar-Yeshwantpur Express (16516) train has been cancelled on August 10; Yashwantpur-Mangaluru Express (16575) on August 11, while its return train (16576) will not run Friday; Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru MAQ Express (16585) has been cancelled on Thursday and the return train (16586) has been cancelled on Friday.

The Yashwantpur-Karwar Express has been cancelled for Saturday.