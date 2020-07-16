Rains make lockdown in Hubballi more effective

As Hubballi city woke up to mild showers on Thursday morning, and the rains got heavier till afternoon, very less people ventured out, making the second day of the lockdown more effective.

By the time rains started receding, time relaxation given for shops selling essentials like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk, bakery items and meat (upto 12:00 noon) was over. Drizzling continued with some intervals till evening, and even police personnel on duty at junctions and main roads had to search for nearby cover.

Unlike the first day (Wednesday) of the 10-day lockdown in Dharwad district, first half of the day did not see much movement of people on Thursday. Vehicular traffic was very less.

Bus service of both NWKRTC and BRTS remained suspended. Some hotels were open, with parcel service. Medical shops and hospitals worked as usual. Banks, government offices, and petrol pumps were open, but with very less customers and staff also. The second day of the lockdown in the district was almost total in Hubballi city.