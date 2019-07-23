Rains unabated in U-K district; rivers in spate

Rain continued to lash the coastal areas of Uttara Kannada district for the second day on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Tuesday) Bhatkal recorded 228 mm of rain followed by Kumta (197.20 mm), Ankola (141 mm), Karwar (137.30 mm) and Honnavar 134.30 mm.

Holiday was declared to schools and colleges in coastal taluks as “Red Alert” was declared in the district on Tuesday. Sirsi, Siddapur, Haliyal, Joida, Dandeli and Mungod recorded intermittent rains.

Movement of vehicles on Kumta-Siddapura state highway was disrupted for hours due to waterlogging. A hillock at Sankrubhaga near Karwar collapsed on National Highway-66.

However, vehicular movement was not affected. Water from overflowing Bhaskeri pond in Honnavar taluk gushed into around 30 houses in the vicinity. Badagani river is in spate and around 20 families of Konalli and Oorukeri had been shifted to safe places.

There was landslide near a tunnel on Konkan rail route, close to Hulidevarawada in Ankola taluk.

An alert track safety personnel, Ganapathi Naika immediately informed the higher authorities and prevented train movement. Earthmovers were pressed into service to clear the track. The trains on the route were delayed by an hour. The railway authorities felicitated Naika for his timely action.

Shashidhar Naika (54), an employee of forest department died on the spot after a tree fell on him near Mavinagundi in Siddapur taluk. The incident happened at around 9 in the morning when Naika was on patrol duty.

KRS gets more water

As the catchment area of the Cauvery River in Kodagu district and surroundings is receiving good rains, the inflow into the KRS dam went up on Tuesday. The water level in the dam stood at 87.70 feet against the maximum of 124.80 feet. The inflow on Tuesday evening was 4,682 cusec.

Intermittent rain continued to lash across Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday. Following red alert issued by IMD predicting heavy rainfall, the district administration had declared holiday for schools and PU colleges across the district on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Tuesday), DK received an average of 85.6 mm rainfall. Bantwal received highest of 114.2 mm followed by Mangaluru—106.7 mm, Puttur— 70.4 mm, Sullia—68.8 mm and Belthangady— 68.1 mm.