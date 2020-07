State secretary of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, B S Devaraju, died of a snake bite at his house at Bennayakanahalli on Sunday.

In the last two decades, Devaraju spearheaded many farmers’ campaigns and had played a vital role in strengthening the organisation in the district. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. His final rites will be held at his farm in Bennayakanahalli on Monday, family sources said.