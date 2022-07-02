Rajanna apologises for statement on Deve Gowda

Congress leader K N Rajanna’s unpleasant remark that H D Deve Gowda, who relies on two people to walk, will soon need four people to carry him, has sparked fury on social media.

Sensing the situation after his remarks, Rajanna, also the DCC Bank president, held an emergency press conference and clarified,”I regret my statement if it hurt Gowda and his supporters. I also apologise. I will visit Gowda’s residence and speak to him. I will clarify the circumstances that led to the incident.”

He added,”I don’t expect his demise. Gowda’s contributions to the state can’t be forgotten.”

He alleged that there was a conspiracy to prevent downtrodden sections from holding power.

“JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy always criticises the leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. There are arrangements to celebrate Siddaramaiah’s birthday in Davangere on August 3. A conspiracy has been hatched for a setback of the event.”

Prajwal warns

“Rajanna is not even equal to the dust of Deve Gowda’s feet. People will kill him like how they kill a dog suffering from rabies if he continues to make such statements,” MP Prajwal Revanna told reporters in Hassan.

“He was defeated in Madhugiri in Tumakuru district for such a conduct. Let him regain respect. Politicians should maintain decency while issuing statements. Rajanna is unfit to be in politics,” he charged.

“I asked Rajanna to withdraw his statement and make a public apology,” KPCC president D K Shivakumar said in New Delhi.

He added,”The party high command leaders enquired me about the statement. We want to end the controversy immediately.”

Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh, the Kanakapura MP, said that the Congress would not accept such statements against the former Prime Minister. Entire state has high regards for Gowda. The party leaders and workers should be careful while making political comments against any leaders.