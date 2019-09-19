Rajnath flies LCA over Bengaluru

For most VIPs and government dignitaries invited to fly on an Air Force jet, the trip is little more than a joyride. Not so for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who took control of the LCA Tejas, 13,000 feet above Bengaluru on Thursday morning.

Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari, who, as Project Director of the Aeronautical Development Agency’s National Flight Test Centre, took the responsibility of giving Singh a 40-minute romp over the city, explained that the minister flew the jet for about two minutes.

The sortie saw the pair reach a speed of under Mach 1, or 950 km per hour as Tiwari later told DH, and saw the defence minister endure gravity forces amounting to 2.5Gs. (One “G” is the gravitational force exerted on a person standing still on the ground).

When the defence minister alighted after the aircraft’s return at around 11 am, slick in an olive green-coloured flight suit, he appeared to have a “right stuff” swagger, which he lacked before takeoff. When asked how it felt to take control of the Tejas, however, Singh was initially hesitant to answer. “The minister did just fine,” interjected Tiwari.

The Air Vice Marshal explained that much of the flight involved showing off the aircraft’s avionics and weapons systems to Singh, including a laser designator pod slung under the cockpit, which Tiwari said, was able to designate targets at ranges of 20 to 25 km.

Singh was, however, loquacious when it came to talking about the aircraft’s role in the armed forces.

“The development of the Tejas shows that India has the skill, the know-how and the ability to build its own fighters. I want to congratulate HAL, DRDO and the other agencies involved. We have reached a level where we can export fighter planes across the world,” he said, clarifying that several nations in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, had shown interest in the type.

Singh, who is the first defence minister to fly on a Tejas, described his two minutes of controlling the aircraft as the most memorable moment of his life.

However, he skirted a question about whether the government would do more to support defence PSUs in the country, including HAL, which has been hit by a funding problem.