Ram Mandir construction certain: Pejawar seer

Pejawar Adhokshaja Mutt seer Vishvesha Theertha Swami has expressed confidence that Ram Mandir will be constructed at Ayodhya by the time the BJP-led government at the Centre completes its second term.

Speaking to reporters at Sri Krishna Mutt here, he said the Ram Mandir will be constructed after the government secures a majority in Rajya Sabha. The Supreme Court is also likely to deliver judgement in favour of the construction of the temple. Hence, the construction of the Ram Mandir is certain this time, he added.

About West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s support to migrants from Bangladesh, he said, “Mamata Banerjee is into anti-national activities. She should not get angry. Even I am not happy with this.”

The seer said BJP has regard for the Constitution and it is also a secular party. It is regrettable that the confusion over the majority still continues in the state government. The political parties should join hands together and strive to provide good administration to the people.