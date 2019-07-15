Ramalinga Reddy, K Gopalaiah skip Speaker's hearing

Two MLAs skipped a hearing Speaker Ramesh Kumar had scheduled to review their resignations, citing various reasons, on Monday.

While Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy did not attend due to health reasons, JD(S) legislator K Gopalaiah communicated his inability to attend the hearing over phone.

Karnataka LIVE | Rebel Cong MLA Ramalinga Reddy skips meeting with Speaker

Reddy, whose resignation on July 6 came as a huge setback for the teetering Congress-JD(S) coalition, could not meet the Speaker due to an eye problem. According to sources, Reddy was consulting a doctor during the evening. The Speaker is expected to give him another appointment in the coming days.

The BTM Layout MLA also skipped the Assembly session, which he had said he would attend.

Reddy has continued to be mum regarding his decision to withdraw the resignation. For the past two days, Reddy had asked reporters to adopt a wait-and-watch approach.

Meanwhile, Gopalaiah - who was among the first to join the rebel camp - is holed up in a hotel in Mumbai along with other rebel legislators after tendering his resignation.

