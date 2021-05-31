Ramesh Jarkiholi CD row: Dharwad HC bench disposes of habeas corpus plea

The Dharwad bench of the High Court, on Monday, disposed of a habeas corpus plea filed by the father of the victim featuring in the sleaze CD involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, within hours of its filing.

Prakash Kancheri had filed the application, saying that his daughter was missing after deposing before the Special Investigating Team (SIT) and had pleaded in the application to direct the authorities concerned to trace her.

The applicant said he had earlier filed a missing complaint at the APMC police station in Belagavi, but the police had not traced her.

Admitting the plea, the division bench of High Court comprising Justices Krishna Dixit and Pradeep Singh Yarur directed the registrar of High Court, Bengaluru, to produce her through video conference before the court and adjourned the matter to post-lunch session.

When the matter was taken up for hearing post-lunch, the woman was produced before the court through video conference.

She told the judges that she was safe and there was no pressure on her by either the police or any influential person.

She said she would keep away from her parents till the probe into the CD case was over and would join them after it was completed.

The court recorded the woman’s statement and disposed of the petition.