Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday met BJP national president J P Nadda here to lobby for the deputy chief minister's post in the Yediyurappa government.

Jarkiholi also accompanied by former minister C P Yogeshwar. The latter is also lobbying for a ministerial post, sources in the BJP said.

The two leaders also met Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi later in the day. They are likely to meet BJP general secretary B L Santosh on Tuesday.