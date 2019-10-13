Ramesh’s phone, death note sent to FSL

Bengaluru, dhns: The city police probing the alleged suicide of Ramesh, have sent the mobile phone and a suicide note recovered from his abandoned car to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a detailed analysis.

Though Ramesh’s family members alleged that harassment from Income Tax officials led him to take the extreme step, officials from the Income Tax department denied raiding his house or even questioning him.

However, the family has not specifically blamed anyone in particular in the complaint to the police, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Jnanabharathi police have recovered CCTV footage of the places Ramesh had visited.

Soon after Ramesh’s body was found, the police summoned Forensic Science Laboratory team for a detailed crime scene investigation to rule out any foul play. The police will also corroborate reports of both FSL and postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

The police have so far questioned Ramesh’s friends with whom he spoke to before ending his life, a senior police officer said.

The police are awaiting to question family members in detail after Ramesh’s final rites.