Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary sealed after staffer tests positive 

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna taluk was sealed on Friday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. The sanctuary will remain closed for the public and tourists until further notice.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

According to sources, the sanctuary would be closed for around five to six days. However, boating has been suspended from Thursday, due to a surge in River Cauvery.

Though water is being released into the river from KRS dam, there is no danger for the bird sanctuary. The sanctuary will face flooding, only if the outflow is more than one lakh cusecs. The bird sanctuary now has ibis, egret, cormorant, night heron and stone flower birds, and all the winged guests are safe, officials said.