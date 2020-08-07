Ranganathittu sealed after staffer tests positive 

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary sealed after staffer tests positive 

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 07 2020, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 23:42 ist

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna taluk was sealed on Friday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. The sanctuary will remain closed for the public and tourists until further notice.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

According to sources, the sanctuary would be closed for around five to six days. However, boating has been suspended from Thursday, due to a surge in River Cauvery.

Though water is being released into the river from KRS dam, there is no danger for the bird sanctuary. The sanctuary will face flooding, only if the outflow is more than one lakh cusecs. The bird sanctuary now has ibis, egret, cormorant, night heron and stone flower birds, and all the winged guests are safe, officials said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

sanctuary
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

What's Brewing

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

 